Saturday, October 3, 2020  | 14 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Australia Women down New Zealand in first ODI

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 37 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 37 mins ago
Australia Women down New Zealand in first ODI

Photo Courtesy: ICC/Twitter

Australia Women registered a seven-wicket win over New Zealand in the first ODI in Brisbane on Saturday.

The hosts have a 1-0 lead in the three-match series with the second game to be played on Monday at the same venue.

The visitors, electing to bat first, were dismissed for 180 in 49.1 overs. Maddy Green top scored with her 35 off 49 deliveries with the help of three sixes.

Katie Perkins chipped in with her 32-run knock which lasted 51 deliveries and included three boundaries.

Georgia Wareham, Jess Jonassen and Sophie Molineux finished with two wickets each.

Skipper Meg Lanning led her side from the front as the side completed the chase of 181 at the loss of three wickets.

Lanning played a captain’s knock of 62 not out with the help of five boundaries and two sixes. She was supported by opening batswoman Rachael Haynes who made 44 off 62 after hitting five fours and a maximum.

They put on a 65-run partnership at the second wicket.

Rosemary Mair was the pick of the bowlers for the White Ferns as she returned with figures of 2-21 in seven overs.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Australia Cricket new zealand
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Australia Women, New Zealand Women, Cricket,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq reveals team composition for Zimbabwe ODIs
Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq reveals team composition for Zimbabwe ODIs
National T20 Cup: Shaheen, Rizwan star as KP beat Balochistan
National T20 Cup: Shaheen, Rizwan star as KP beat Balochistan
Haider Ali stars as Northern thrash Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Haider Ali stars as Northern thrash Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
PCB confirms dates for New Zealand tour
PCB confirms dates for New Zealand tour
Fahim Ashraf ruled out of the National T20 Cup
Fahim Ashraf ruled out of the National T20 Cup
Abdullah Shafique dazzles as Central Punjab beat Southern Punjab
Abdullah Shafique dazzles as Central Punjab beat Southern Punjab
PCB awards top-tier domestic contract to Fawad Alam, Fahim Ashraf
PCB awards top-tier domestic contract to Fawad Alam, Fahim Ashraf
National T20 Cup: Balochistan triumph over Sindh in thriller
National T20 Cup: Balochistan triumph over Sindh in thriller
Wasim reveals disappointment over contracted players’ meeting with PM Khan
Wasim reveals disappointment over contracted players’ meeting with PM Khan
Northern triumph over Southern Punjab in National T20 Cup
Northern triumph over Southern Punjab in National T20 Cup
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.