Australia Women down New Zealand in first ODI

Australia Women registered a seven-wicket win over New Zealand in the first ODI in Brisbane on Saturday.

The hosts have a 1-0 lead in the three-match series with the second game to be played on Monday at the same venue.

The visitors, electing to bat first, were dismissed for 180 in 49.1 overs. Maddy Green top scored with her 35 off 49 deliveries with the help of three sixes.

Katie Perkins chipped in with her 32-run knock which lasted 51 deliveries and included three boundaries.

Georgia Wareham, Jess Jonassen and Sophie Molineux finished with two wickets each.

Skipper Meg Lanning led her side from the front as the side completed the chase of 181 at the loss of three wickets.

Lanning played a captain’s knock of 62 not out with the help of five boundaries and two sixes. She was supported by opening batswoman Rachael Haynes who made 44 off 62 after hitting five fours and a maximum.

They put on a 65-run partnership at the second wicket.

Rosemary Mair was the pick of the bowlers for the White Ferns as she returned with figures of 2-21 in seven overs.