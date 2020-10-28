Australia confirm schedule for home series against India

Cricket Australia (CA) on Wednesday confirmed the dates of the upcoming home Test, ODI and T20I series against India.

The Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) retained its right to host the Boxing Day Test following an announcement that the country’s second-largest city exited a months-long coronavirus lockdown.

The battle for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will begin with India’s first day-night Test in Australia at the Adelaide Oval on December 17, followed by Melbourne before moving to the Sydney Cricket Ground on January 7 with the tour finale at Brisbane’s Gabba on January 15.

Neither side has lost a day-night Test previously, with the Australian men’s team winning all four pink-ball Tests in Adelaide against New Zealand, South Africa, England and Pakistan, and India winning their only encounter at Eden Gardens versus Bangladesh in 2019.

“Australia and India represents one of the great rivalries in world sport and we are delighted to welcome Virat Kohli’s outstanding squad to Australian shores this summer,” Nick Hockley of Cricket Australia said.

Pandemic permitting, the India squad will arrive on November 12 and complete quarantine and Covid protocols before the first of three one-day internationals on November 27.

After three 50-over games and three 20-over fixtures in Sydney and Canberra, the tour will move to Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane for the Tests.

Dates for the tour had been delayed by a coronavirus outbreak in Melbourne and wrangling over quarantine requirements.

Schedule

ODI series:

November 27 – 1st ODI (Sydney, day-night)

November 29 – 2nd ODI (Sydney, day-night)

December 2 – 3rd ODI (Canberra, day-night)

T20I series:

December 4 – 1st T20I (Canberra, night)

December 6 – 2nd T20I (Sydney, night)

December 8 – 3rd T20I (Sydney, night)

Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test series

December 17-21 – 1st Test (Adelaide Oval, day-night)

December 26-30 – 2nd Test (Melbourne)

January 7-11 – 3rd Test (Sydney)

January 15-19 – 4th Test (Brisbane)