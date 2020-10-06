Afghan cricketer Najeeb Tarakai passes away after road accident

Afghanistan cricketer Najeeb Tarakai passed away on Tuesday after being injured in a road accident.

The batsman was hit by a moving car while crossing a road in the eastern Nangarhar province on Friday, according to Cricbuzz.

The 29-year-old was taken to a hospital, where he underwent a surgery. He succumbed to his injuries earlier today.

The ACB has expressed its grief and extended their condolences.

ACB and Afghanistan Cricket Loving Nation mourns the heart breaking & grievous loss of its aggressive opening batsman & a very fine human being Najeeb Tarakai (29) who lost his life to tragic traffic accident leaving us all shocked!



May Allah Shower His Mercy on him pic.twitter.com/Ne1EWtymnO — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) October 6, 2020

He played 13 fixtures for Afghanistan and scored 263 runs with a half-century to his name.

The batsman was a consistent performer in first-class cricket as he scored 2030 runs in 24 matches at an average of 47.20 with six centuries and 10 half-centuries to his name.