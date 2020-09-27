Zinedine Zidane ‘proud’ of players after win over Real Betis

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has heaped praise on praise after his team came from behind to register their first win of the 2020-21 league campaign.

Los Blancos went 2-1 behind in the first-half against Real Betis but scored twice after the break to register three important points on Saturday.

Talking after the match as quoted by Goal.com, Zidane heaped praise on the players and expressed satisfaction over the team’s display.

“When you’re behind it’s difficult to change the dynamics of the game but we managed it today,” he said. “It’s crucial to do that every once in a while. We had a lot of chances, and people we talk about how we don’t score enough but today we hit three and could have had more.

“I’m very proud of all the players, they’re working brilliantly. We have to keep it up.”

Real will improve

Talking about the impact of the overall match, Zidane believes that Real will improve over the course of the season.

“We can be happy with the work done,” he said. “We had to work hard for it and we managed to take all three points, which is the most important thing. In the end it was a very complicated, difficult game. The players have given their all.

“It’s three very important points for us at a complicated ground and against a team who have just won their first two games. We are happy. We know there is a long way to go and that we can and will improve.”