Zimbabwe’s limited-overs tour of Pakistan ‘imminent’: reports

Zimbabwe’s limited-overs tour of Pakistan is now ‘imminent’, according to the media reports on Tuesday.

The team from Africa are scheduled to visit Pakistan for a bilateral ODI and T20I series next month.

As per ESPNCricinfo, the tour is now looking ‘imminent’ as Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani said that he is ‘hopeful’ of getting the clearance to ‘travel to Pakistan’.

Zimbabwe have not played any international cricket since the coronavirus pandemic halted cricketing activities earlier this year whereas Pakistan team have just returned after a months-long tour of England.

Quarantine protocols

The report further stated that the series is likely to be organised inside a bio-secure bubble as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) are in the process of finalising the Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs).

It is believed that PCB is considering the quarantine period for Zimbabwe players from a minimum of three to a maximum of seven days.

Multan is scheduled to host the three ODIs which will be the venue’s first taste of international cricket in more than a decade whereas Rawalpindi is set to hold the three T20Is.