Sikandar Raza highlights Zimbabwe’s target for upcoming tour of Pakistan

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Sikandar Raza highlights Zimbabwe’s target for upcoming tour of Pakistan

Photo: AFP

Zimbabwe’s star all-rounder Sikandar Raza said that he is looking forward to put on good performances in the upcoming tour of Pakistan.

The 34-year-old, while speaking with New Zimbabwe, said that the 25 players which are taking part in the training camp are in good spirits and they are looking to give tough time to the hosts.

“The mood is fantastic and everyone feels great to be out training and being part of the national team training camp,” the all-rounder said. “The last time we toured Pakistan we took them to the wire and the last game which was rained off we were on the track of winning it so good performances from me and the team is what I am praying and hoping for.”

The African country has not played any international cricket since the coronavirus pandemic halted cricketing activities earlier this year whereas Pakistan team have just returned after a months-long tour of England.

The 50-over games will be played in Multan and whereas the 20-over contest will be organised in Rawalpindi.

Cricket Pakistan Sikandar Raza zimbabwe
 
