Zimbabwe Cricket receives permission for Pakistan tour

Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) has received a green light from the government for their proposed tour of Pakistan.

The team from Africa is set to arrive in the South Asian country in October where the three-match ODI and T20I series will be played behind the closed doors.

The news was announced by the ZC on their official Twitter account on Wednesday afternoon.

IT’S OFFICIAL! The Government of Zimbabwe has granted @ZimCricketv the permission to tour Pakistan for a limited-overs series scheduled for October-November 🥂🇿🇼🏏🇵🇰#BackInAction |#PAKvZIM | #BowlOutCovid19 pic.twitter.com/SatDri5lvD — Zimbabwe Cricket (@ZimCricketv) September 23, 2020

Zimbabwe have not played any international cricket since the coronavirus pandemic halted cricketing activities earlier this year whereas Pakistan team have just returned after a months-long tour of England.

Related: Zimbabwe announce training squad for Pakistan tour

The three ODIs will be a part of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League.

The 50-over games will be played in Multan and whereas the 20-over contest will be organised in Rawalpindi.