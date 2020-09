Zimbabwe announce training squad for Pakistan tour

Zimbabwe announced a 25-member training squad for its upcoming tour of Pakistan on Sunday.

The Chevrons will begin their preparations for the limited-overs tour in Harare from Tuesday.

Seniors Elton Chigumbura, Sikandar Raza, Brendan Taylor, Sean Williams and Craig Ervine have been called for the training camp.

Squad: Faraz Akram, Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva, Brian Chari, Tendai Chatara, Chamu Chibhabha, Elton Chigumbura, Tendai Chisoro, Craig Ervine, Kyle Jarvis, Luke Jongwe, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Wesley Madhevere, Timycen Maruma, Wellington Masakadza, Brandon Mavuta, Pete Moor, Carl Mumba, Richmond Mutumbami, Richard Ngarava, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Brendan Taylor, Donald Tiripano and Sean Williams.

The African side are scheduled to visit Pakistan for a bilateral ODI and T20I series next month.

Zimbabwe have not played any international cricket since the coronavirus pandemic halted cricketing activities earlier this year whereas Pakistan team have just returned after a months-long tour of England.