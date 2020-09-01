Tuesday, September 1, 2020  | 12 Muharram, 1442
HOME > Cricket

Younis Khan eyes continuity of Pakistan’s batting consultancy role

Posted: Sep 1, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Younis Khan eyes continuity of Pakistan’s batting consultancy role

Photo Courtesy: YounusK75/Twitter

Pakistan’s batting coach for England tour Younis Khan has said that he would continue working with the team if he is asked to do so.

The former captain was appointed as a batting mentor for the side’s Test and T20I tour of the European country.

While talking to the media via video conference ahead of Pakistan’s third T20I against England in Manchester, the legendary batsman expressed his desire to continue in his role beyond the ongoing series.

“I just have a couple of days left in my tenure,” said Khan. “But I will take on the opportunity if it is given to me in the future because I have nothing else to do except work for the betterment of Pakistan cricket.”

The 42-year-old, who led Pakistan to their maiden and till now the only T20 World Cup triumph back in 2009, said that he got to learn a lot during the England tour.

“I worked with batsmen, fast-bowlers and spinners even though I did not want to,” he said. “It was not easy for them because they had to play every day while staying indoors where everything was happening there only.”

Khan further went on to praise performances of opener Shan Masood, white-ball captain Babar Azam and wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan.

“When I take a look at the positive side of things, I see Shan’s sublime innings in the first Test,” said Khan. “I wanted to see the batsmen play a long innings then it was Azhar Ali who struggled at first in the final Test but we were all really happy when he finally delivered. When we talk about Babar’s batting, he did not contribute that much but scored in fifties and sixties but I was extremely impressed with Rizwan’s performances.”

RELATED STORIES

