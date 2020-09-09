Yasir Arafat opens up on nepotism culture in Pakistan cricket

Former Pakistan all-rounder Yasir Arafat made interesting revelation on the culture of nepotism in the national side back in the 2000s.

The 38-year-old made his international debut in the 50-over format against Sri Lanka in February 2000.

He went on to play 27 international matches after that for the Green Caps before calling time in international cricket in 2012.

During his professional career, the Rawalpindi-born represented several first-class sides including Canterbury, Kent, Lancashire, Otago, Perth Scorchers, Rawalpindi, Somerset, Surrey and Sussex.

The right-handed batsman, during a conversation with wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal on the his YouTube channel, shared his experience in the side and recalled how he was subjected to nepotism by senior players.

“When I made my debut in 2000, I returned to Pakistan after representing the U19 side in the World Cup,” said Arafat. “The senior team had returned from their tour of Australia which didn’t go well. They made five to six changes over bad performances whereas Saeed Anwar replaced Wasim Akram as the captain.”

He claimed the senior players didn’t make him feel at home when he along with Younis Khan and Imran Abbas made their debuts. “It felt unwelcoming. It seemed as if we were aliens and they did nothing to support us. We had to look after ourselves.”

The former Pakistan cricketer claimed that other players who played just two-three domestic games, were given preference despite him being an experienced campaigner.

“When Abdul Razzaq and Azhar Mehmood used to be unavailable for the international duties, the players who played just two domestic games used to get selected in the side because of different reasons. They were either fast tracked in the team or they were favoured by the senior players.”

The former Perth Scorchers player added: “I was selected in handful of games where I wasn’t even allowed to bowl to my maximum capacity.”