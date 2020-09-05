Women’s Big Bash League to be played entirely in Sydney

The Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) in Australia has been been shifted entirely to Sydney due to the travel restrictions because of the coronavirus.

The eight-team tournament was originally set to start on October 17, with 59 games across six cities.

However, all the matches will now be played in Sydney, starting a week later, due to Covid-19 border closures and quarantine requirements.

Cricket Australia (CA)’s head of Big Bash Leagues Alistair Dobson said a huge amount of work had gone into ensuring the sixth edition could go ahead in full.

“We can achieve great things together and the spirit of cooperation has been truly uplifting,” he said, with details on fixtures and venues yet to be finalised.

Many of Australia’s World Cup-winning T20 squad will take part in the BBL, including Meg Lanning, Alyssa Healy and Ellyse Perry.

Dobson said he was working with the Australian government to ensure overseas players could also enter the country to join their clubs.