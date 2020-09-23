Wednesday, September 23, 2020  | 4 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Football

Wolves complete signing of Barcelona’s Nelson Semedo

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Wolves complete signing of Barcelona’s Nelson Semedo

Photo Courtesy: Twitter/ Wolves

English Premier League outfit Wolves have announced the signing of Portugal right-back Nelson Semedo from Spanish La Liga giants FC Barcelona on Wednesday for a fee that could reportedly rise to £37 million.

The English club announced the 26-year-old had signed a three-year deal at Molineux, with an option to extend until 2025.

The Portugal international, who made 124 appearances for Barcelona, joins Nuno Espirito Santo’s side after three seasons at the Nou Camp.

“I chose Wolves because it’s a very good team that plays very good football,” he told the club’s website. “Last year they had a very good season and it’s a very important team in England, in also Europe. I hope this year we can do very good things.”

Very good coach

Semedo is looking forward to linking up with his compatriot Nuno.

He said: “Coach Nuno is a very good coach. He did very good things here at Wolves, and at other teams too. For sure, I’m going to learn a lot from him.”

The move will also unite Semedo with a number of his international team-mates.

Wolves executive chairman Jeff Shi said the signing was a coup for the club.

“It’s isn’t often that we have the opportunity to sign a world-class player from a world-class club,” he said. “Nelson’s signing shows we will never stop progressing and we are still hungry and humble in our heart.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
FC Barcelona Football LA LIGA Nelson Semedo Premier League wolves
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Watch: Shaheen Shah Afridi's stunning bowling performance for Hampshire
Watch: Shaheen Shah Afridi’s stunning bowling performance for Hampshire
Here's why PM Khan is not reviving departmental cricket
Here’s why PM Khan is not reviving departmental cricket
Watch: Somerset's Babar Azam scores sublime century in T20 Blast
Watch: Somerset’s Babar Azam scores sublime century in T20 Blast
Zimbabwe announce training squad for Pakistan tour
Zimbabwe announce training squad for Pakistan tour
Maxwell, Carey power Australia to ODI series win against England
Maxwell, Carey power Australia to ODI series win against England
Ijaz opens up about Haider Ali’s comparison with Rohit Sharma
Ijaz opens up about Haider Ali’s comparison with Rohit Sharma
National T20 Cup: Wasim, Ramiz join Urdu commentary panel
National T20 Cup: Wasim, Ramiz join Urdu commentary panel
For 2021 T20 World Cup, Sharjeel eyes Pakistan team return
For 2021 T20 World Cup, Sharjeel eyes Pakistan team return
Despite criticism, PM Khan backs current domestic structure
Despite criticism, PM Khan backs current domestic structure
PCB signs three-party broadcast deal for international, domestic matches
PCB signs three-party broadcast deal for international, domestic matches
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.