Watch: PCB releases promo for National T20 Cup

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has released the promo for the National T20 Cup.
The 50-second clip, which was released on the PCB’s official Twitter account on Sunday evening, captured the essence and fan following of the 20-over competition which will feature top stars.
Your favourite cricket stars!— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 27, 2020
33 matches!#HarHaalMainCricket from 30 September – 18 October 2020!
Live on PTV Sports!#NationalT20Cup pic.twitter.com/p8feJqT4V7
Defending champions Northern will play Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) in the opening game of the First XI competition on September 30 in Multan.
The tournament will be played on a double-league basis for the first time in its history.
According to PCB, it will provide a platform for the players to impress the owners of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchises ahead of the drafting process for the next year’s competition.