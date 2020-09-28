Monday, September 28, 2020  | 9 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
Cricket

Watch: PCB releases promo for National T20 Cup

Posted: Sep 28, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 32 mins ago
Watch: PCB releases promo for National T20 Cup

Photo Courtesy: TheRealPCB/Twitter

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has released the promo for the National T20 Cup.

The 50-second clip, which was released on the PCB’s official Twitter account on Sunday evening, captured the essence and fan following of the 20-over competition which will feature top stars.

Defending champions Northern will play Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) in the opening game of the First XI competition on September 30 in Multan.

The tournament will be played on a double-league basis for the first time in its history.

According to PCB, it will provide a platform for the players to impress the owners of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchises ahead of the drafting process for the next year’s competition.

RELATED STORIES

