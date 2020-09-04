Watch: Babar Azam’s batting performance for Somerset in T20 Blast

Pakistan and Somerset batsman Babar Azam put on an impressive batting performance in the Vitality T20 Blast fixture against Worcestershire in Birmingham on Thursday.

Pakistan’s T20I captain, who played in the fixture as an opening batsman, struck 42 off 35 balls with the help of four boundaries and a six.

His knock came in a winning cause as Somerset won the high-scoring game against Worcestershire by 16 runs.

The world’s number one batsman in the shortest format was the top scorer in last year’s edition with 578 runs from 13 games at an impressive average of 52.54 and an astounding strike-rate of 149.35.

One of our own

Somerset’s Director of Cricket Andy Hurry heaped praise on the Pakistan batsman talent, adding that the side considers the player as their own.

“He is a great player, is so easy on the eye and fitted brilliantly into our environment last year,” he was quoted saying in a statement on the team’s official website. “We consider Babar to be one of our own.”

The Pakistan cricketer said he was pleased to represent the club once again in the 20-over competition.

“For obvious reasons, this year has been very different from what we were all expecting, and I fully appreciate the challenges the game has faced globally as well as here in England.

“We have all had to adapt and I’m just really pleased that we could find a way to make this happen. I hope that I can help to contribute to success on the field for Somerset again.”