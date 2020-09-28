Monday, September 28, 2020  | 9 Safar, 1442
Wasim reveals disappointment over contracted players’ meeting with PM Khan

Posted: Sep 28, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
Wasim reveals disappointment over contracted players’ meeting with PM Khan

Photo: AFP

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Wasim Khan has expressed disappointment on the centrally contracted players’ meeting with the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Head coach Misbah-ul-Haq, Test captain Azhar Ali and veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez recently met with PM Khan and discussed about the possibility of resumption of departmental cricket for the well-being of domestic cricketers.

The 49-year-old, while talking to Samaa TV, expressed disappointment over the meeting of centrally contracted personnel and revealed that he will engage with players to find an acceptable solution to their grievances.

“It was disappointing to see contracted players directly talking to the Prime Minister about their concerns regarding the domestic structure,” he said. “It was unfortunate but we cannot control everything. We will discuss about this and ask why they’ve done that.”

‘My side of story’

Wasim recently gave an interview to the New York Times where he highlighted issues he has faced ever since joining the PCB in 2018.

When asked whether it was the right time to give such an interview, he responded by saying: “There is a misconception that I initiated a contact but it doesn’t work like that with a publication like the New York Times. They wanted me to tell them my side of story and I just honestly answered the questions based on facts.”

