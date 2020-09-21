Watch: Shaheen Shah Afridi’s stunning bowling performance for Hampshire

Left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi made history on Sunday when he became the first Pakistan bowler to take four wickets in four consecutive deliveries in a T20 encounter.

The 20-year-old achieved the milestone while playing for Hampshire in their Vitality T20 Blast fixture against Middlesex on Sunday.

Shaheen dismissed John Simpson, Steven Finn, Thilan Walallawita and Tim Murtagh in the 18th over on consecutive deliveries.

The left-arm pacer finished with outstanding figures of 6-19 and helped his side register a 20-run consolation win.

Related: Hafeez, Shaheen make gains in ICC T20I rankings

It is the best-ever performance by a Hampshire bowler in T20 cricket.

Trying my best

Shaheen, while speaking to the media after the match, said that he was really happy with the way his campaign ended.

🗣️ "To perform well in our finally match, I'm really happy!" 😁@TheRealPCB star @iShaheenAfridi reacts to his phenomenal spell and a final @VitalityBlast victory ⬇️



Full interview available in the Hampshire Cricket App 📲 pic.twitter.com/02FS8aEu3n — Hampshire Cricket (@hantscricket) September 20, 2020

“I didn’t take many wickets in the earlier games but cricket is a sport in which things are not in your hand,” said Shaheen after claiming his career-best figures in 20-over domestic cricket. “I can only try my best.”

The Lahore Qalandars pacer finished the competition with seven wickets from seven matches at an average of 30 along with an economy-rate of 8.07.