Cricket

Watch: Imad Wasim’s all-round performance for Nottinghamshire in T20 Blast

Watch: Imad Wasim’s all-round performance for Nottinghamshire in T20 Blast

Photo Courtesy: TrentBridge/Twitter

Pakistan’s Imad Wasim put on an all-round performance to help Nottinghamshire beat Durham in their Vitality T20 Blast home fixture on Sunday.

The 31-year-old scored 26 not out from 24 deliveries with the help of two sixes as the hosts made 150-6 in their allotted 20 overs.

The left-arm spinner then dismissed Ben Raine and Alex Lees to return with figures of 2-24 in three overs. He also ran out David Bedingham as the visitors were restricted to 132 all out in 19.1 overs.

Related: Imad Wasim comes up with a solution for ball tampering

He was named player of the match for his superb performance.

The Notts will now take on Leicestershire in the quarter-final on October 1.

