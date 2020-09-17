Thursday, September 17, 2020  | 28 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Cricket

Watch: Somerset’s Babar Azam scores sublime century in T20 Blast

Posted: Sep 17, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 39 mins ago
Watch: Somerset's Babar Azam scores sublime century in T20 Blast

Photo Courtesy: SomersetCCC/Twitter

Pakistan batsman Babar Azam struck a sublime century for Somerset in the Vitality T20 Blast fixture against Glamorgan in Cardiff on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old played an unbeaten 114-run knock which came off 62 deliveries with the help of nine boundaries and five sixes at a strike rate of 183.87.

Related: Babar Azam’s 42-run knock against Worcestershire

The Lahore-born player has also become the third fastest batsman to score 5,000 T20 runs.

His performance came for a winning cause as Somerset beat Glamorgan by a comfortable margin of 66 runs.

RELATED STORIES

