Watch: Somerset’s Babar Azam scores sublime century in T20 Blast

Pakistan batsman Babar Azam struck a sublime century for Somerset in the Vitality T20 Blast fixture against Glamorgan in Cardiff on Wednesday.

🏏 114* runs

⚪ 62 balls

💥 Nine fours and five sixes



Babar Azam hit his first century for Somerset in this season’s T20 Blast and also became the third-fastest player to 5000 T20 runs 🔥 pic.twitter.com/xe5qGy5ynf — ICC (@ICC) September 17, 2020

The 25-year-old played an unbeaten 114-run knock which came off 62 deliveries with the help of nine boundaries and five sixes at a strike rate of 183.87.

Related: Babar Azam’s 42-run knock against Worcestershire

The Lahore-born player has also become the third fastest batsman to score 5,000 T20 runs.

His performance came for a winning cause as Somerset beat Glamorgan by a comfortable margin of 66 runs.