Sunday, September 27, 2020  | 8 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
Victoria Azarenka kicks off French Open 2020 in style

Posted: Sep 27, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Victoria Azarenka kicks off French Open 2020 in style

Photo Courtesy: Twitter/ French Open

Former world number one Victoria Azarenka reached the French Open second round Sunday despite being forced to “sit like a duck” in the “ridiculous” rain and cold of Roland Garros.

The 31-year-old 10th seed eased past Danka Kovinic, the world number 74 from Montenegro, 6-1, 6-2.

Azarenka, the runner-up at the recent US Open, needed just over an hour to secure her win in a tie played out on a crowd-free Court Suzanne Lenglen due to coronavirus restrictions.

‘Too cold’

However, she had been unhappy earlier in the tie when rain fell steadily, adding to the misery of playing in 10 degrees (50F).

“This is getting a little ridiculous. It’s eight degrees. I’m not waiting,” said Azarenka, refusing to hang around courtside “sitting like ducks” as the supervisor came out to inspect conditions. “It’s too cold. I live in Florida, I’m used to hot weather.”

After just 15 minutes, play was suspended.

However, the Belarusian regained her composure when the match resumed even if she did complete it wearing black leggings and a tracksuit top.

She will face 40-year-old Venus Williams or Anna Karolina Schmiedlova for a place in the last 32.

“I am glad to get it finished so I can watch the others struggle in this weather and rain,” said Azarenka.

french open Tennis Victoria Azarenka
 
