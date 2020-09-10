Thursday, September 10, 2020  | 21 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Trinbago Knight Riders win CPL 2020

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Trinbago Knight Riders win CPL 2020

Photo Courtesy: CPL T20

Trinbago Knight Riders won the 2020 Caribbean Premier League (CPL) after defeating St Lucia Zouks in the final by eight wickets on Thursday.

The hosts claimed an eight-wicket victory to clinch their fourth title. They didn’t lose a single fixture throughout the competition.

The St Lucia side were dismissed for 154 in 19.1 overs with Kieron Pollard returning with figures of 4-30 in four overs for the winners.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Andre Fletcher top-scored with 39 from 27 balls for Zouks after hitting three boundaries and a six.

He also put on a 67-run partnership for the second wicket with Mark Deyal who made 29 off 27 deliveries.

Comfortable run chase

The Knight Riders found themselves struggling at 19-2 in 3.3 overs after Roston Chase and Scott Kuggeleijn took a wicket each.

However, Lendl Simmons (84 off 49) and Darren Bravo (58 off 47) took the game away from the Zouks with their 138-run partnership for the third wicket.

Simmons was named the player of the match for his blistering knock.

Simmons was named the player of the match for his blistering knock whereas Pollard, who scored 207 runs in 11 games and took eight wickets, was adjudged player of the series.

FaceBook WhatsApp
CPL 2020 Cricket St Lucia Zouks Trinbago Knight Riders West Indies
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
CPL 2020, Trinbago Knight Riders, Trinbago Knight Riders win CPL 2020, Caribbean Premier League, Caribbean Premier League 2020,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Watch: Babar Azam’s batting performance for Somerset in T20 Blast
Watch: Babar Azam’s batting performance for Somerset in T20 Blast
Babar Azam dethroned as number one T20I batsman
Babar Azam dethroned as number one T20I batsman
Ajmal unveils Gambhir's advice to Tendulkar in 2011 World Cup...
Ajmal unveils Gambhir’s advice to Tendulkar in 2011 World Cup semi-final
Misbah-ul-Haq opens up on Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik's future
Misbah-ul-Haq opens up on Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik’s future
PCB announces squads for National T20 Cup
PCB announces squads for National T20 Cup
Yasir Arafat opens up on nepotism culture in Pakistan cricket
Yasir Arafat opens up on nepotism culture in Pakistan cricket
New Zealand’s Boult names Pakistan bowling legend as his inspiration
New Zealand’s Boult names Pakistan bowling legend as his inspiration
Novak Djokovic suffers dramatic elimination from US Open 2020
Novak Djokovic suffers dramatic elimination from US Open 2020
Saeed Ajmal backs Yasir Shah to continue playing for Pakistan
Saeed Ajmal backs Yasir Shah to continue playing for Pakistan
PCB announces new pay structure for domestic cricketers
PCB announces new pay structure for domestic cricketers
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.