Trinbago Knight Riders win CPL 2020

Trinbago Knight Riders won the 2020 Caribbean Premier League (CPL) after defeating St Lucia Zouks in the final by eight wickets on Thursday.

The hosts claimed an eight-wicket victory to clinch their fourth title. They didn’t lose a single fixture throughout the competition.

The St Lucia side were dismissed for 154 in 19.1 overs with Kieron Pollard returning with figures of 4-30 in four overs for the winners.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Andre Fletcher top-scored with 39 from 27 balls for Zouks after hitting three boundaries and a six.

He also put on a 67-run partnership for the second wicket with Mark Deyal who made 29 off 27 deliveries.

Comfortable run chase

The Knight Riders found themselves struggling at 19-2 in 3.3 overs after Roston Chase and Scott Kuggeleijn took a wicket each.

However, Lendl Simmons (84 off 49) and Darren Bravo (58 off 47) took the game away from the Zouks with their 138-run partnership for the third wicket.

Simmons was named the player of the match for his blistering knock whereas Pollard, who scored 207 runs in 11 games and took eight wickets, was adjudged player of the series.