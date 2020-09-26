Tottenham to play Chelsea in fourth-round of Carabao Cup

Tottenham Hotspur have progressed to the fourth round of the League Cup after Leyton Orient had to forfeit their third-round fixture due to coronavirus cases.

Fourth-tier Orient’s match against the Jose Mourinho’s side was called off on Tuesday.

The outfit tried to rearrange the game but League Cup rules mean that they had to forfeit the match.

The North London side will now play their city rivals Chelsea on Tuesday.

The EFL said in a statement: “The Round Three tie scheduled for Tuesday September 22 between Leyton Orient and Tottenham Hotspur could not take place following the issue by Waltham Forest Borough Council of an order preventing the match being played as planned. This followed a number of Leyton Orient players testing positive for Covid-19.

“The EFL Board has determined that in line with Carabao Cup Rule 5.1, the club was unable to fulfil its obligations to complete the fixture by virtue of the Council’s order and shall therefore forfeit the tie.”

Orient’s League Two game with Walsall this weekend has also been postponed as their squad self-isolate.

Spurs will now prepare for four games in eight days, starting with the visit of Newcastle on Sunday.

Jose Mourinho’s men then travel to Chelsea on Tuesday, host Maccabi Haifa in Europa League qualifying on Thursday and travel to Manchester United a week on Sunday.