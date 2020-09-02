Three PSG players test positive for coronavirus: sources

Three high profile Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) players have reportedly tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Wednesday.

Sources stated that the trio of Neymar Jr., Angel di Maria and Leandro Paredes have been diagnosed with the disease.

Earlier, the Paris club stated that three of its players have confirmed positive Sars CoV2 tests and are were being subjected to the appropriate health protocol, adding “All of the players and coaching staff will continue to undergo tests in the coming days.”

The French champions, who last month lost the Champions League final to Bayern Munich, had already said on Monday that two unnamed players had reported back with coronavirus symptoms following a holiday.

L’Equipe reported the players in question were Argentinian duo Di Maria and Paredes. Now it claims Neymar is the other squad member to test positive.