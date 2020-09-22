Syed Imaad Ali wins 32nd Pakistan Scrabble Championship

Syed Imaad Ali has won the Gladiators 32nd Pakistan Scrabble Championship.

The three-day competition saw 44 competitors, aged between nine to 80, competing for the title.

Eight-time champion Waseem Khatri led the competition for two days and was on course to add another title to his tally whereas Imaad was trailing by four games.

Stunning comeback

The 14-year-old made a remarkable comeback to win the title after defeating the former champion in four consecutive games.

Waseem and Imaad both won 19 games but the latter won the competition because of a better spread of 1469-1210.

Hammad Hadi Khan bagged the third position with 18 wins whereas defending champion Hasham Hadi Khan came in fourth.