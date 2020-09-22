Tuesday, September 22, 2020  | 3 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Sports

Syed Imaad Ali wins 32nd Pakistan Scrabble Championship

Posted: Sep 22, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Syed Imaad Ali wins 32nd Pakistan Scrabble Championship

Photo Courtesy: TeamQuetta/Twitter

Syed Imaad Ali has won the Gladiators 32nd Pakistan Scrabble Championship.

The three-day competition saw 44 competitors, aged between nine to 80, competing for the title.

Eight-time champion Waseem Khatri led the competition for two days and was on course to add another title to his tally whereas Imaad was trailing by four games.

Related: Pakistan clean sweeps Junior Scrabble World Championship

Stunning comeback

The 14-year-old made a remarkable comeback to win the title after defeating the former champion in four consecutive games.

Waseem and Imaad both won 19 games but the latter won the competition because of a better spread of 1469-1210.

Hammad Hadi Khan bagged the third position with 18 wins whereas defending champion Hasham Hadi Khan came in fourth.

scrabble
 
