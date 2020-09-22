Syed Imaad Ali wins 32nd Pakistan Scrabble Championship

Syed Imaad Ali has won the Gladiators 32nd Pakistan Scrabble Championship.
The three-day competition saw 44 competitors, aged between nine to 80, competing for the title.
Eight-time champion Waseem Khatri led the competition for two days and was on course to add another title to his tally whereas Imaad was trailing by four games.
The 14-year-old made a remarkable comeback to win the title after defeating the former champion in four consecutive games.
Waseem and Imaad both won 19 games but the latter won the competition because of a better spread of 1469-1210.
Hammad Hadi Khan bagged the third position with 18 wins whereas defending champion Hasham Hadi Khan came in fourth.