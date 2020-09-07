Sussex suspend fast-bowler for suspected ball-tampering

England county club Sussex have suspended veteran fast-bowler Mitch Claydon on allegations of ball-tampering.

The 37-year-old has been accused of applying hand sanitiser on the ball during the match between Sussesx and Middlesex last month.

Following the incident, a case against the right-arm pacer was investigated by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

“Mitch Claydon is suspended pending the outcome of an ECB allegation of placing hand sanitiser on the ball in our match against Middlesex. There will be no further comment at this stage,” said Sussex on their website.

Under strict health protocols in cricket following the Covid-19 crisis, players are banned from using saliva to shine the ball.

Claydon will not be a part of the 14-man Sussex squad for their next Bob Willis Trophy match against Surrey.