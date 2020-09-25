South Africa to tour Pakistan in January: PCB CEO

South Africa will tour Pakistan next year, announced Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Wasim Khan.

Khan confirmed the development while speaking exclusively with Samaa TV.

“We will welcome the South Africa side which is touring Pakistan next year,” Khan said.

Earlier, it was reported by ESPNcricinfo that South Africa were considering to tour Pakistan for a three-match T20I series in March this year but was called off as the visiting side were looking to manage the players’ workload.

South Africa’s last tour of Pakistan took place in 2007. However, the two teams faced each other in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) twice.