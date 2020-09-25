Friday, September 25, 2020  | 6 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
Cricket

South Africa to tour Pakistan in January: PCB CEO

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
South Africa to tour Pakistan in January: PCB CEO

Photo: AFP

South Africa will tour Pakistan next year, announced Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Wasim Khan.

Khan confirmed the development while speaking exclusively with Samaa TV.

“We will welcome the South Africa side which is touring Pakistan next year,” Khan said.

Earlier, it was reported by ESPNcricinfo that South Africa were considering to tour Pakistan for a three-match T20I series in March this year but was called off as the visiting side were looking to manage the players’ workload.

South Africa’s last tour of Pakistan took place in 2007. However, the two teams faced each other in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) twice.

