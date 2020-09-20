Son, Kane fire Spurs to thumping win over Southampton

Son Heung-min and Harry Kane put on a star display as Tottenham Hotspur registered their first win in the 2020-21 English Premier League campaign.

The North London-based club emerged victorious with the 5-2 scoreline despite going a goal behind at the St. Mary’s Stadium on Sunday.

Striker Danny Ings opened the scoring for the home team in the first-half but the South Korea international equalised just at the stroke of half-time to make it 1-1.

Son added three more in the second-half and Kane scored the team’s fifth as Spurs secured a comprehensive win.

Record-breaking display

During the action, Kane became the first player to provide four assists to the same player during a single Premier League match whereas he also became the first player to be involved in five goals during a single fixture since Liverpool’s Mohammed Salah’s contribution in the match against Watford back in 2018.