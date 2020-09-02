SLC announces schedule for Lanka Premier League 2020

The Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has announced the schedule of the 2020 edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) on Wednesday.

The 20-over tournament will be played from November 14 to December 6 across three cities namely Dambulla, Pallekele and Hambantota.

The five teams in the 23-match competition are named after cities Colombo, Kandy, Galle, Dambulla and Jaffna.

The much-awaited Lanka Premier League, a franchised based T20 league organized by SLC will be officially launched in Sri Lanka early November this year. The tournament is schedule to play from 14th November to 6th December – https://t.co/faFiVMG2u3 #LPLT20 #LPL #SLC #lka — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) September 2, 2020

“A local league is welcomed by both players and fans alike as it provide a platform for the players to horn their skills playing alongside top-notch cricketers in the world while provide an opportunity for the local fans to witness some quality cricket on display,” the SLC stated on its website.

The tournament was originally scheduled to begin in August but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.