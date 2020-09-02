Wednesday, September 2, 2020  | 13 Muharram, 1442
SLC announces schedule for Lanka Premier League 2020

SLC announces schedule for Lanka Premier League 2020

Photo: AFP

The Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has announced the schedule of the 2020 edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) on Wednesday.

The 20-over tournament will be played from November 14 to December 6 across three cities namely Dambulla, Pallekele and Hambantota.

The five teams in the 23-match competition are named after cities Colombo, Kandy, Galle, Dambulla and Jaffna.

“A local league is welcomed by both players and fans alike as it provide a platform for the players to horn their skills playing alongside top-notch cricketers in the world while provide an opportunity for the local fans to witness some quality cricket on display,” the SLC stated on its website.

The tournament was originally scheduled to begin in August but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

