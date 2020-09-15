Sindh’s Rumman Raees, Rameez Raja Jr. to miss 2020-21 domestic season

Sindh will be missing out on the services of fast-bowler Rumman Raees and batsman Rameez Raja Junior. for the entire 2020-21 domestic season.

The fast-bowler has been ruled out of the season due to a back injury.

This will not be the first time when Raees, who has represented Pakistan in nine ODIs and eight T20Is where he has collectively taken 22 wickets, will be absent from on-field action for a considerable amount of time as he has recently struggled with fitness as well.

The 28-year-old has played 44 First-Class, 52 List A and 94 T20s in his career where he has registered 322 wickets to his name which included four-five wickets hauls.

Raja, on the other hand, has pulled out of the domestic duties as he is playing club cricket in the United States (US).

The 33-year-old has played 85 First-Class, 77 List A and 64 T20s in his career where he has managed to collectively scored 7,851 runs which included nine centuries and 41 half-centuries.

Their absence from the upcoming season will be a big blow for the Sindh team who will start their National T20 Cup campaign on October 1, 2020, against Balochistan at the Multan Cricket Stadium.