Friday, September 18, 2020  | 29 Muharram, 1442
HOME > Cricket

Shahid Afridi comments on revamped PCB domestic structure

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 46 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 46 mins ago
Shahid Afridi comments on revamped PCB domestic structure

Photo: AFP

Former captain Shahid Afridi has said that it is too soon to draw conclusions on the revamped Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) domestic structure.

The current structure, which replaced the departmental sides with six association teams, has come under criticism by fans, pundits and officials within the cricket board itself.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, who also serves as the board’s patron in chief, has backed the new domestic system by saying that it will bolster competition among players and produce the desired results for the team.

The 40-year-old said that it needs to be given more time to get going.

“At least two to three years should be given to any new system that is introduced,” the all-rounder said while interacting with the media in Karachi. “If the prime minister believes that it can produce talented players then we must give it 18 months. It won’t produce immediate results.”

Earlier, former chairman of the PCB Cricket Committee Iqbal Qasim had stepped down from his position over non-revival of domestic cricket whereas Head Coach and Chief Selector Misbah-ul-Haq along with veteran campaigner Mohammad Hafeez pointed out that it was affecting the livelihood of players that couldn’t make it to the association teams.  

No plans for working with PCB

The right-handed batsman said that he has no plans of working with the PCB at the moment.

“I am very busy with the affairs of Shahid Afridi Foundation at the moment,” he replied to a question about being approached by the cricket board for a position in the organisation. “I haven’t had any discussions with the PCB in this regard at the moment.”

