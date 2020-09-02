Shahid Afridi joins Galle Gladiators for Lanka Premier League 2020

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi will play as an icon player for Galle Gladiators in the Lanka Premier League (LPL)’s inaugural edition 2020.

Galle Gladiators is owned by Nadeem Omar who also owns the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Quetta Gladiators.

The announcement was made during the team’s launch ceremony at a hotel in Karachi on Wednesday.

“We have got Shahid Afridi as our icon player,” he said. He went on to say that it has a “great honour” for them to have the prolific cricketer in their side.

The Quetta Gladiators owner further went on to announce the side’s head coach and director Moin Khan will also be working in the Galle franchise in an unspecified role. “I have not asked him to be coach or anything. He can be anything he wants.”

The T20 competition will be played from November 14 to December 6 across three cities namely Dambulla, Pallekele and Hambantota.

The five teams in the 23-match competition are named after cities Colombo, Kandy, Galle, Dambulla and Jaffna.