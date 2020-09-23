Wednesday, September 23, 2020  | 4 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
Cricket

Red-hot Shaheen Shah Afridi eyes success in National T20 Cup

Posted: Sep 23, 2020
Posted: Sep 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Red-hot Shaheen Shah Afridi eyes success in National T20 Cup

Photo: AFP

Pakistan’s star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi is looking to fire on all cylinders in the upcoming National T20 Cup.

The left-arm pacer became the first Pakistan bowler to take four wickets on four deliveries in a T20 match while playing for for Hampshire in the Vitality T20 Blast.

His superb figures of 6-19 are the best-ever by any Hampshire bowler in a T20 game. It was also his best performance in the 20-over format.

The 20-year-old, while interacting with the media in Lahore, said that he is looking to improve even more on his performances in the upcoming National T20 Cup which begins on September 30.

“I heard that no other Pakistani bowler has bowled six batsmen in a T20 innings,” he said. “I was proud to achieve that record for Pakistan. My aim is to achieve more than this for Pakistan in future. I want to give even better performances, so people remember my name.”

He continued: “I am coming back after playing a lot of T20 matches, so my aim is to perform to the best of my abilities and make a name for myself in Pakistan domestic circuit since I have not played a lot of domestic matches in my career.”

The left-arm pacer will represent Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the competition which will be contested in Multan and Rawalpindi.

National T20 Cup Pakistan Shaheen Shah Afridi Vitality T20 Blast
 
