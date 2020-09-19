Sami Aslam to miss National T20 Cup 2nd XI 2020

Pakistan Test opening batsman Sami Aslam has withdrawn from the upcoming National T20 Cup 2nd XI 2020 due to personal reasons.

The left-handed batsman was selected as the captain of the Balochistan second XI side for the competition.

However, according to a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) official, the 24-year-old has decided not to take part in the competition citing personal reasons.

The Lahore-born batsman has played 34 domestic T20 matches in his career where he has managed to score 802 runs at an average of 28.64 along with the strike-rate of 114.40, which included five half-centuries.

The National T20 Cup 2nd XI will be played entirely in Lahore from October 1 to October 8, 2020.