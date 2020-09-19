Saturday, September 19, 2020  | 30 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Sami Aslam to miss National T20 Cup 2nd XI 2020

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Sami Aslam to miss National T20 Cup 2nd XI 2020

Photo: AFP

Pakistan Test opening batsman Sami Aslam has withdrawn from the upcoming National T20 Cup 2nd XI 2020 due to personal reasons.

The left-handed batsman was selected as the captain of the Balochistan second XI side for the competition.

However, according to a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) official, the 24-year-old has decided not to take part in the competition citing personal reasons.

Related: Salman Butt decides to skip National T20 Cup

The Lahore-born batsman has played 34 domestic T20 matches in his career where he has managed to score 802 runs at an average of 28.64 along with the strike-rate of 114.40, which included five half-centuries.

The National T20 Cup 2nd XI will be played entirely in Lahore from October 1 to October 8, 2020.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket National T20 Cup Pakistan sami aslam
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Sami Aslam, Pakistan, National T20 Cup 2nd XI 2020, Sami Aslam to miss National T20 Cup 2nd XI, Balochistan 2nd XI,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Watch: Somerset's Babar Azam scores sublime century in T20 Blast
Watch: Somerset’s Babar Azam scores sublime century in T20 Blast
Mohammad Hafeez urges management to try youngsters in Zimbabwe series
Mohammad Hafeez urges management to try youngsters in Zimbabwe series
Here's why PM Khan is not reviving departmental cricket
Here’s why PM Khan is not reviving departmental cricket
Mohammad Yousuf ready to settle differences with Misbah-ul-Haq
Mohammad Yousuf ready to settle differences with Misbah-ul-Haq
PM Khan calls high-level meeting with PCB officials, cricketers
PM Khan calls high-level meeting with PCB officials, cricketers
Maxwell, Carey power Australia to ODI series win against England
Maxwell, Carey power Australia to ODI series win against England
Mohammad Hafeez opens up about current domestic structure’s fallout
Mohammad Hafeez opens up about current domestic structure’s fallout
Shoaib Akhtar reveals when he decided to quit international cricket
Shoaib Akhtar reveals when he decided to quit international cricket
Sindh’s Rumman Raees, Rameez Raja Jr. to miss 2020-21 domestic...
Sindh’s Rumman Raees, Rameez Raja Jr. to miss 2020-21 domestic season
Despite criticism, PM Khan backs current domestic structure
Despite criticism, PM Khan backs current domestic structure
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.