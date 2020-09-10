Salman Butt decides to skip National T20 Cup

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday confirmed that Salman Butt will not feature in this season’s National T20 Cup.

PCB stated that the left-handed batsman, who was offered to lead the Central Punjab Second XI team, refused the proposal after being demoted from its First XI side.

The cricket board claimed the 35-year-old was not picked in the association team’s top-tier side as he did not play in a single game in last season’s competition.

“Salman Butt was not selected in the First XI side after he had failed to feature in any of his side’s matches in last year’s National T20 Cup,” the cricket board stated. “In the Pakistan Super League 2020 for Lahore Qalandars, he has played in only one game to date.”

“However, considering his experience, he was offered to lead the Second XI side, which he declined.”

Butt’s name was removed from the squad list and Nauman Anwar has been named the team captain.