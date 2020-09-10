Thursday, September 10, 2020  | 21 Muharram, 1442
Cricket

Salman Butt decides to skip National T20 Cup

Posted: Sep 10, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Salman Butt decides to skip National T20 Cup

Photo: AFP

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday confirmed that Salman Butt will not feature in this season’s National T20 Cup.

PCB stated that the left-handed batsman, who was offered to lead the Central Punjab Second XI team, refused the proposal after being demoted from its First XI side.

The cricket board claimed the 35-year-old was not picked in the association team’s top-tier side as he did not play in a single game in last season’s competition.

“Salman Butt was not selected in the First XI side after he had failed to feature in any of his side’s matches in last year’s National T20 Cup,” the cricket board stated. “In the Pakistan Super League 2020 for Lahore Qalandars, he has played in only one game to date.”

“However, considering his experience, he was offered to lead the Second XI side, which he declined.”

Butt’s name was removed from the squad list and Nauman Anwar has been named the team captain.

MOST READ
Watch: Babar Azam’s batting performance for Somerset in T20 Blast
Babar Azam dethroned as number one T20I batsman
Ajmal unveils Gambhir’s advice to Tendulkar in 2011 World Cup semi-final
Misbah-ul-Haq opens up on Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik’s future
Yasir Arafat opens up on nepotism culture in Pakistan cricket
Seven-year-old Pakistani sets new Guinness martial arts world record
Watch: Pakistan cricketers greet families after returning from England tour
PCB announces squads for National T20 Cup
Novak Djokovic suffers dramatic elimination from US Open 2020
Saeed Ajmal backs Yasir Shah to continue playing for Pakistan
 
 
 
 
 
