Real Madrid players comment on Lionel Messi’s possible Barcelona exit

Real Madrid players Sergio Ramos, Luka Modric and Toni Kroos have made comments on FC Barcelona striker Lionel Messi’s possible departure from the club.

The 33-year-old had reportedly informed the Blaugrana about his decision to leave the club via burofax after their humiliating exit at the hands of Bayern Munich in the quarter-final stage of the UEFA Champions League.

Messi also did not report for the pre-season medical testing.

He is now being linked with English Premier League giants Manchester City which is being managed by the Argentine’s former Barca boss Pep Guardiola.

The Real Madrid players, who have played in Clasico fixture against the six-time Ballon d’Or winner, also weighed in on the prevailing situation between the prolific footballer and the Catalan club.

“Messi has earned the right to decide his future but I don’t know if it’s the best way,” Spaniard Ramos was quoted saying by Marca. “For Spanish football, for Barcelona and for us, we’d like him to stay. Leo makes the Spanish league, his team and the Clasicos better.

“You always like beating the best and he’s one of the best in the world.”

Germany’s Kroos, was quoted saying in a One Football report, that it was difficult to imagine a Barcelona side without the talismanic player. “To stay in Spain, you need cojones for that. I don’t think anyone in football can imagine Barcelona without Messi,” he said.

“Messi being away from Barcelona would mean they lack a complete weapon.”

Fomer Ballon d’OIrd captain Modric also had similar views but believes that his departure will not mean the end of the world. “If it happens it will be a huge loss for the prestige of the league but we need to go forward,” he was quoted saying by the AFP. “Other players will become stars.

“When Ronaldo left, the same thing happened, the life of Real Madrid went on without him and it will be the same for Barcelona and LaLiga without Messi.”

The first round of talks between Barcelona President Josep Maria Bartomeu and Messi’s father and agent Jorge Messi were held on Wednesday and the club reportedy insisted that the player cannot be sold as he is still under contract.

The Blaugrana expects Messi to abide by his contract and return to pre-season medical testing and training.