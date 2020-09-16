Wednesday, September 16, 2020  | 27 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Rana Naved-ul-Hasan recalls racial abuse incidents in county cricket

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
Rana Naved-ul-Hasan recalls racial abuse incidents in county cricket

Photo: AFP

Former Pakistan pacer Rana Naved-ul-Hasan has revealed that he was a subject of systematic racial abuse along with another endured overseas player during his stint with English county club Yorkshire.

The 42-year-old became the second player from Yorkshire to raise their voice against racial abuse in county cricket after Azeem Rafiq who earlier revealed that he wanted to commit suicide after going through similar circumstances.  

Naved, while talking to ESPNCricinfo, claimed that home supporters used to hoot him and there was “a clear case of discrimination” in the club.

“I fully support what he [Azeem] said and this has been the case with me as well,” the former Pakistan pacer said. “I never spoke about it because, as foreigners, we were temporary and somehow I managed to accept the way it is. So, I just focused on playing cricket. I never wanted to jeopardize my contracts.”

He added, “There was systematic taunting and it’s tough to do much about it. To us as overseas players from Asia, when you are not able to perform, the home crowd which should be supporting us, instead they started hooting and would taunt us with racist slurs like ‘Paki’.”

The former Hobart Hurricanes’ fast-bowler further went on to say that the crowd treated him well provided if the performance was good. “If you are performing then you get all the space but, in case if I am not taking wickets, the attitude suddenly started to change. They started to give us a tough time, giving me a smaller hotel room and there used to be a clear case of discrimination.”

Naved said that he decided to ignore the incidents because he wasn’t going to stick with the team forever. “I decided to ignore it because I knew I was not going to live there permanently but I know what Azeem went through. He did share his frustration in my playing days. The way he was released by the club wasn’t ideal and says a lot about them, but I had been advising him to stay strong and take it as a challenge.”

The former Sialkot Stallions’ pacer also claimed that Yorkshire is the only club in the county circuit to treat its players in such manner. “I played several years for Sussex and they were tremendous; they treated me like their own family. Those two years were absolutely great. Even my first year in Yorkshire was okay but the trouble started in the second year.”

Yorkshire, in its statement, said that the statements made by the former Pakistan player were “very concerning” and expressed their commitment of investigating the issue.

FaceBook WhatsApp
County Cricket Cricket England Pakistan racism Rana Naved-ul-Hasan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Rana Naved-ul-Hasan, Pakistan, England, County Cricket, Yorkshire, Yorkshire County Cricket Club, Pakistan cricketer,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Mohammad Hafeez urges management to try youngsters in Zimbabwe series
Mohammad Hafeez urges management to try youngsters in Zimbabwe series
Pakistani footballer Junaid Khan killed in Jamrud attack
Pakistani footballer Junaid Khan killed in Jamrud attack
PCB announces squads for National T20 Cup
PCB announces squads for National T20 Cup
New Zealand’s Boult names Pakistan bowling legend as his inspiration
New Zealand’s Boult names Pakistan bowling legend as his inspiration
Misbah reveals Sarfaraz’s reservations about playing in third England T20I
Misbah reveals Sarfaraz’s reservations about playing in third England T20I
Mohammad Yousuf ready to settle differences with Misbah-ul-Haq
Mohammad Yousuf ready to settle differences with Misbah-ul-Haq
Mohammad Hafeez opens up about current domestic structure’s fallout
Mohammad Hafeez opens up about current domestic structure’s fallout
PM Khan calls high-level meeting with PCB officials, cricketers
PM Khan calls high-level meeting with PCB officials, cricketers
Shoaib Akhtar reveals when he decided to quit international cricket
Shoaib Akhtar reveals when he decided to quit international cricket
Star-studded international cricketers shortlisted for Lanka Premier League 2020
Star-studded international cricketers shortlisted for Lanka Premier League 2020
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.