Tuesday, September 29, 2020  | 10 Safar, 1442
Railways triumph over Hazara Coal Company in PFFL qualifiers

Posted: Sep 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo Courtesy: Pakistan Football Federation

Pakistan Railways registered a 3-2 win over Hazara Coal Company in the Pakistan Football Federation League (PFFL) qualifying round in Lahore on Monday.

HCC grabbed the initiative after Abid Ali scoring in the 16th minute.

Railways then gave a strong reply with flurry of goals. Mohammad Hamza equalised for the side just before half-time. Wajid Ali made put the side in the lead in the 49th minute and Ali Raza made it 3-1 by scoring in the 57th minute.

Related: PFFL qualification round springs into action after coronavirus break

Hussnain managed to pull a goal back for the Hazara club in the 63rd minute but it was not enough.

On the other hand, Baloch FC registered a 1-0 victory against Lyallpur FC in the opening game of the of the 12th Pakistan Football Federation League (‘B’ Division) Club Leg fixture.

Fetah Mohammad scored the only goal of the match in the 66th minute for the Quetta-based side.

