PM Khan calls high-level meeting with PCB officials, cricketers

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo Courtesy: Imran Khan/Facebook

Prime Minister Imran Khan has called a high-level meeting with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officials and cricketers on Wednesday afternoon.

According to details, a delegation comprising of PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Wasim Khan, cricket committee member Wasim Akram, head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq along with Test captain Azhar Ali and all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez will attend the meeting.

Former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, who was also invited, will not attend the summit due to personal reasons.

It is believed that Pakistan team’s performance in the recently concluded England tour along with the current domestic structure will be discussed in the meeting.

The Green Caps lost the three-match Test series to the Three Lions by 1-0 whereas the three-match T20I series ended with a 1-1 scoreline.

The new domestic structure has come under much criticism by the former players, fans and some of the PCB officials themselves after it replaced the departmental sides with regional teams.

Criticism

Recently, the chairman of the PCB Cricket Committee Iqbal Qasim had stepped down from his position citing non-revival of departmental cricket as the primary reason.

Hafeez, while speaking exclusively with Samaa TV, had said that he will raise the issue in a meeting with PM Khan as it is affecting the livelihood of players who couldn’t make it to the association sides.

The veteran cricketer stated: “For me, the real problem is that within departments, there are teams for every sport except cricket and because of that, up to 900 players and 300 supporting staff members are now unemployed.”

Head coach Misbah had also shared similar views.

“The cricket board is trying to have an alternative for the players,” Misbah said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo. “You obviously don’t want cricketers playing in the system to have their livelihoods fully abolished, or have a shortage of players, or that they face financial losses.”

