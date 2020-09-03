Top seed Pliskova eliminated, Djokovic progresses in US Open 2020

Top seed Karolina Pliskova was eliminated from the US Open 2020 whereas world number one Novak Djokovic avoid a scare to book his place in the third round of the Grand Slam in New York on Wednesday.

Pliskova — the 28-year-old world number three from the Czech Republic — suffered a miserable 1-6, 6-7 exit to a confident Caroline Garcia from France who rushed to a 5-0 lead in the first set.

Pliskova said her defeat was nothing to do with being elevated to the top of the draw after a host of high-ranking withdrawals over coronavirus fears. “No, zero pressure from this for me. This is nothing to do with my loss today,” she sniffed.

World number one Djokovic dropped the first against Britain’s Kyle Edmund but rallied to progress 6-7 (5/7), 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 inside a subdued, spectator-free Arthur Ashe Stadium at Flushing Meadows.

“I’m really glad having an early kind of tough match because it kind of serves me better I think for the rest of the tournament,” said Djokovic.

Elsewhere in the men’s draw Wednesday, fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece defeated American Maxime Cressy 7-6 (7/2), 6-3, 6-4 in his first runout on the famous Ashe court.

Earlier fifth seed Alexander Zverev defeated American wildcard Brandon Nakashima in a far from smooth 7-5, 6-7 (8/10), 6-3, 6-1 win.

Belgian seventh seed David Goffin also progressed as the top seeds continue to dominate at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

In the women’s draw, 2018 champion Naomi Osaka sailed into the third round, dismantling Italy’s Camila Giorgi 6-1, 6-2 in just 1hr 9min.

Sixth seed Petra Kvitova vanquished Kateryna Kozlova of Ukraine 7-6 (7/3), 6-2 while Germany’s Angelique Kerber beat compatriot Anna-Lena Friedsam in straight sets.

The 17th seed won 6-3, 7-6 (8/6) in one hour 40 minutes inside Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Also in the women’s event, unseeded Russian Varvara Gracheva dumped out French 30th seed Kristina Mladenovic 1-6, 7-6 (7/2), 6-0.

Mladenovic’s exit came after a remarkable collapse. The Frenchwoman led 6-1, 5-1 and failed to convert four match points as Gracheva came roaring back to win.

The US Open is taking place in a spectator-free bubble, resulting in a staid atmosphere in contrast with the usual frenetic energy that pervades the grounds of the tennis center during Open week.