PHF shortlists players for Junior Hockey Asia Cup training camp

The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has shortlisted 35 players for the training camp.

The players have been called in a bid to prepare for the next year’s Junior Asia Cup.

PHF, in its press release, stated the training camp will be held at the Army Physical Fitness School, Tobe Camp Abbottabad from September 22nd.

The list of 35 players approved on the recommendation of Selection Committee Chairman Manzoor Junior and PHF President (retd.) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar.

List of players: Arbaz Ahmad, Samiullah Khan, Usman Bashir, Mohammad Usman, Rehan Butt, Ahtesham Aslam, Moin Shakeel, Aqeel Ahmed, Rizwan Ali, Usama, Asif Hanif, Muhibullah, Muhammad Abdullah, Hasnain Babar, Qaisar, Abdul Basit, Roman Khan, Ghazanfar Ali, Hammad Anjum, Mohsin Khan, Zain Ijaz, Ali Aziz, Adeel Latif, Murtaza Yaqoob, Muhammad Fahad, Afraz, Abdul Manan, Umair Sattar, Arshad Liaqat, Waqar Ali, Rana Waheed, Muhammad Bilawal, Taqi-ul-Hassan, Shazaib Khan and Hammad Ayaz.

The 10-team tournament was to be played from June 4 to June 12 in Bangladesh’s capital Dhaka.

However, it was postponed by the Asian Hockey Federation due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Bangladesh, Pakistan, India, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea, China, Chinese Taipei, Oman and Uzbekistan were the teams taking part that was to serve as the qualifiers for the FIH Junior World Cup next year.