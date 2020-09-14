Monday, September 14, 2020  | 25 Muharram, 1442
HOME > Hockey

PHF president eyes successful talent hunt programme campaign in Gilgit-Baltistan

Posted: Sep 14, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
PHF president eyes successful talent hunt programme campaign in Gilgit-Baltistan

Photo Courtesy: PHFOfficial/Twitter

The President of the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Brigadier (retd.) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar has announced that Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) will be hosting hockey activities in the near future.

The PHF chief reviewed the construction of the state-of-the art hockey stadium which is equipped with astroturf facilities.

He also met the interim GB Chief Minister DIG (retd.) Mir Afzal Khan on the occasion, who assured him complete cooperation with the hockey board in this regard.

“Gilgit-Baltistan boasts some talented players,” said Khokhar. “International fixtures will be organised after the construction is completed.”

He also announced that a talent hunt program will be held to select the players for the national team. “Technical and physical training will be provided to the players.”

gilgit-baltistan hockey Pakistan
 
