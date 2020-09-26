Saturday, September 26, 2020  | 7 Safar, 1442
HOME > Football

PFFL qualification round springs into action after coronavirus break

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 59 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 59 mins ago
PFFL qualification round springs into action after coronavirus break

Photo Courtesy: PFF

The qualification round for the 12th Pakistan Football Federation League (PFFL) resumed after a lengthy break due to coronavirus pandemic.

The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF), in a press release dated March 16, announced that all footballing activities will remain suspended due to global health crisis.

The Group C fixture between Masha United and Hazara Coal Company marked the restart of the qualification stage where the former emerged victorious with a 2-0 margin.

Mohammad Zunair put the side ahead in the 21st minute before Hassan Raza doubled the lead for the Faisalabad-based team.

Coronavirus Football Pakistan Football Federation pff
 
