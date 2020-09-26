PFFL qualification round springs into action after coronavirus break

The qualification round for the 12th Pakistan Football Federation League (PFFL) resumed after a lengthy break due to coronavirus pandemic.

The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF), in a press release dated March 16, announced that all footballing activities will remain suspended due to global health crisis.

The Group C fixture between Masha United and Hazara Coal Company marked the restart of the qualification stage where the former emerged victorious with a 2-0 margin.

Mohammad Zunair put the side ahead in the 21st minute before Hassan Raza doubled the lead for the Faisalabad-based team.