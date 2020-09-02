Wednesday, September 2, 2020  | 13 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
Football

PFF to train female footballers from Gilgit-Baltistan

Posted: Sep 2, 2020
Posted: Sep 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 24 mins ago
Photo Courtesy: AbihaHaider05/Twitter

The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has announced holding women footballing clinics in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) for two days.

The objective of the training session, which will start from September 3, is to uplift the players and develop the sport in the region.

The sessions will take place in Danyore, Gilgit, Gulmit, Gojal and Hunza.

“The initiative is aimed at encouraging young female footballers in the Gilgit-Baltistan region to take up the sport professionally and helping them improve their footballing skills,” the PFF stated in its press release.

The governing body also stated that it is aware of the footballing culture in Gilgit-Baltistan and aims to develop the sport in the region.

“The first coaching clinic will be conducted in Muhammad Abad jk ten Danyore, Gilgit Football Ground on Thursday, September 3 at 1pm PST. The coaching clinic in Gulmit, Gojal, Hunza will take place at the FG Boys High School Football Ground on Friday, September 4 at 11am PST,” the PFF mentioned.

PFF’s Technical Director Daniel Limones stressed on the importance for girls to be given the same opportunities to make them reach their maximum potential. “Actually, they are hope and they are strength. Let us encourage them not to take a step backwards and we will all move forward.”

