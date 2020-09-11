PCB to hold open trials for U-19 association teams

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has said that it will hold open trials for the six U-19 association teams that will take part in the 2020-21 domestic season.

The PCB had earlier invited a group of 291 players to take part in the tryouts for the six teams that will be competing in the National One-Day Tournament and National Three-Day Tournament in this season.

The players included those who have represented Pakistan U-19 and those who were part of U-19 competitions in the 2019-20 domestic season. Players who participated in U-16 tournaments in the 2017-18 and 2018-19 domestic seasons were also eligible to participate along with the top performers of the inter-district tournament 2018-19.

In a press release, the board stated that it will hold open trials from September 16 to September 19 at major cricketing centres across the country. The decision twas taken to “maximise the participation of teenage cricketers”.

“The Pakistan Cricket Board today decided to maximise the participation of teenage cricketers and hold open trials for the selection of six U-19 Cricket Association squads that will feature in the National One-Day Tournament from October 13 and National Three-Day Tournament from November 5,” the release stated.

Revised schedule

The trials for local players will be held on September 16 while tryouts for outstation players will take place the following day. Shortlisted players will undergo trials on September 18 and 19.

The Multan Cricket Stadium and Abbottabad Cricket Stadium will hold trials for the Southern Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa sides respectively.

The LCCA Ground in Lahore and the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will play host to trial matches for the Central Punjab and Northern sides respectively. The trials for Sindh will take place at Karachi’s National Stadium whereas the Bugti Stadium in Quetta will host the tryouts for the Balochistan team.