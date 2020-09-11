Friday, September 11, 2020  | 22 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

PCB to hold open trials for U-19 association teams

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
PCB to hold open trials for U-19 association teams

Photo Courtesy: TheRealPCB/Twitter

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has said that it will hold open trials for the six U-19 association teams that will take part in the 2020-21 domestic season.

The PCB had earlier invited a group of 291 players to take part in the tryouts for the six teams that will be competing in the National One-Day Tournament and National Three-Day Tournament in this season.

The players included those who have represented Pakistan U-19 and those who were part of U-19 competitions in the 2019-20 domestic season. Players who participated in U-16 tournaments in the 2017-18 and 2018-19 domestic seasons were also eligible to participate along with the top performers of the inter-district tournament 2018-19.

In a press release, the board stated that it will hold open trials from September 16 to September 19 at major cricketing centres across the country. The decision twas taken to “maximise the participation of teenage cricketers”.

“The Pakistan Cricket Board today decided to maximise the participation of teenage cricketers and hold open trials for the selection of six U-19 Cricket Association squads that will feature in the National One-Day Tournament from October 13 and National Three-Day Tournament from November 5,” the release stated.

Revised schedule

The trials for local players will be held on September 16 while tryouts for outstation players will take place the following day. Shortlisted players will undergo trials on September 18 and 19.

The Multan Cricket Stadium and Abbottabad Cricket Stadium will hold trials for the Southern Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa sides respectively.

The LCCA Ground in Lahore and the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will play host to trial matches for the Central Punjab and Northern sides respectively. The trials for Sindh will take place at Karachi’s National Stadium whereas the Bugti Stadium in Quetta will host the tryouts for the Balochistan team.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket Pakistan PCB
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Pakistan Cricket Board, PCB, Pakistan domestic season 2020-21, Cricket, Pakistan U19 cricketer
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Watch: Babar Azam’s batting performance for Somerset in T20 Blast
Watch: Babar Azam’s batting performance for Somerset in T20 Blast
Babar Azam dethroned as number one T20I batsman
Babar Azam dethroned as number one T20I batsman
Ajmal unveils Gambhir's advice to Tendulkar in 2011 World Cup...
Ajmal unveils Gambhir’s advice to Tendulkar in 2011 World Cup semi-final
Misbah-ul-Haq opens up on Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik's future
Misbah-ul-Haq opens up on Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik’s future
New Zealand’s Boult names Pakistan bowling legend as his inspiration
New Zealand’s Boult names Pakistan bowling legend as his inspiration
PCB announces squads for National T20 Cup
PCB announces squads for National T20 Cup
Yasir Arafat opens up on nepotism culture in Pakistan cricket
Yasir Arafat opens up on nepotism culture in Pakistan cricket
Novak Djokovic suffers dramatic elimination from US Open 2020
Novak Djokovic suffers dramatic elimination from US Open 2020
Saeed Ajmal backs Yasir Shah to continue playing for Pakistan
Saeed Ajmal backs Yasir Shah to continue playing for Pakistan
PCB announces new pay structure for domestic cricketers
PCB announces new pay structure for domestic cricketers
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.