PCB suspends Faisal Iqbal for National T20 Cup

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has suspended the head coach of Balochistan First XI team for the upcoming National T20 Cup.

The PCB, in a statement on its website, mentioned that the decision was taken because the 38-year-old has an unresolved matter with the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), which is his parent organisation.

“The PCB said it would be unfair on Faisal Iqbal as well on his side and the tournament if he competed in a major domestic tournament until he had resolved and settled the matter with his parent organization,” the release read.

The cricket board has said that the Karachi-born cricketer will be allowed to rejoin the side once the matter is resolved.

Wasim Haider will be the stand-in coach for the Balochistan side for the 20-over competition.

Experienced journalists view on the matter

Several season journalists have reported that Iqbal has failed to get his matric certificate verified by the PIA.

دل کے ارمان آنسوؤں کیں بہہ گئے pic.twitter.com/KfWn9NrezE — Shoaib Jatt (@Shoaib_Jatt) September 24, 2020

– Faisal Iqbal is facing a departmental inquiry on an educational document he submitted at the time of his appointment in PIA in 2003.

“The name & DOB have discrepancies” — Asif Khan (@mak_asif) September 24, 2020

Confirm sources said faisal Iqbal submitted Fake Degree to PIA and now his uncle is trying to save his skin, what’s your sources said Asif Khan sahibhttps://t.co/4xPGamA05e — NAJAF BILAL (@NbilalJ) September 24, 2020

Faisal Iqbal is no more headcoach of Balochistan first XI in #NT20Cup as PIA has not provided an NOC to Faisal. Wasim Haider will act as interim coach of Balochistan until matter is resolved. Faisal has to resolve matter between him and PIA before getting associated with PCB now — Arfa Feroz Zake (@ArfaSays_) September 24, 2020

The National T20 Cup First XI begins on September 30 with defending champions Northern playing against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Multan.