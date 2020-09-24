Thursday, September 24, 2020  | 5 Safar, 1442
HOME > Cricket

PCB suspends Faisal Iqbal for National T20 Cup

Posted: Sep 24, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
PCB suspends Faisal Iqbal for National T20 Cup

Photo: AFP

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has suspended the head coach of Balochistan First XI team for the upcoming National T20 Cup.

The PCB, in a statement on its website, mentioned that the decision was taken because the 38-year-old has an unresolved matter with the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), which is his parent organisation.

“The PCB said it would be unfair on Faisal Iqbal as well on his side and the tournament if he competed in a major domestic tournament until he had resolved and settled the matter with his parent organization,” the release read.

The cricket board has said that the Karachi-born cricketer will be allowed to rejoin the side once the matter is resolved.

Wasim Haider will be the stand-in coach for the Balochistan side for the 20-over competition.

Experienced journalists view on the matter

Several season journalists have reported that Iqbal has failed to get his matric certificate verified by the PIA.

The National T20 Cup First XI begins on September 30 with defending champions Northern playing against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Multan.

Balochistan Cricket Faisal Iqbal National T20 Cup PCB
 
