PCB announces schedule for postponed PSL 2020 fixtures

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the schedule of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 knockout stage fixtures that were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The PSL 2020 was stopped halfway through following the conclusion of the round-robin stage.

“The four matches will be held in Lahore on November 14, 15 and 17 with only the Qualifier and Eliminator 1 to be a double-header,” the PCB was quoted stating in its press release. “Eliminator 2 will be played on the following day, while the event will conclude on Tuesday, November 17.”

Multan Sultans will take on Karachi in the Qualifier on November whereas the first Eliminator will be contested between Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi on the same day.

The losing side in the qualifier will play the winners of the first Eliminator in the second Elimination fixture on November 15.

The final will be played on November 17 between the winners of the Qualifier and second Eliminator.

