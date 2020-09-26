Saturday, September 26, 2020  | 7 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

PCB lifts Faisal Iqbal’s suspension from National T20 Cup

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
PCB lifts Faisal Iqbal’s suspension from National T20 Cup

Photo: Pakistan Cricket Board/Online

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced that it has allowed Balochistan First XI head coach Faisal Iqbal to rejoin the side for the National T20 Cup after his issue with the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) was resolved.

The PCB, in an earlier press release, had announced that the former batsman would remain suspended from the tournament till he resolves the matter with his parent organisation.

Wasim Haider was named the stand-in coach for the Balochistan side for the 20-over competition.

The cricket board, in a statement on Friday, announced that the 38-year-old has been cleared to join the team after getting a No Objection Certificate (NOC) by the national airliner.

He is under isolation in Muridke and will join the team in Multan.

Balochistan will begin their National T20 Cup First XI campaign when they play Sindh on October 1.  

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket Faisal Iqbal National T20 Cup Pakistan PCB
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
National T20 Cup, Faisal Iqbal, Balochistan, Balochistan First XI, Faisal Iqbal cricketer,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Watch: Shaheen Shah Afridi's stunning bowling performance for Hampshire
Watch: Shaheen Shah Afridi’s stunning bowling performance for Hampshire
Australian cricket legend Dean Jones passes away in Mumbai
Australian cricket legend Dean Jones passes away in Mumbai
Zimbabwe announce training squad for Pakistan tour
Zimbabwe announce training squad for Pakistan tour
Ijaz opens up about Haider Ali’s comparison with Rohit Sharma
Ijaz opens up about Haider Ali’s comparison with Rohit Sharma
For 2021 T20 World Cup, Sharjeel eyes Pakistan team return
For 2021 T20 World Cup, Sharjeel eyes Pakistan team return
Pakistan cricketers pay homage to Australian legend Dean Jones
Pakistan cricketers pay homage to Australian legend Dean Jones
PCB suspends Faisal Iqbal for National T20 Cup
PCB suspends Faisal Iqbal for National T20 Cup
National T20 Cup: Wasim, Ramiz join Urdu commentary panel
National T20 Cup: Wasim, Ramiz join Urdu commentary panel
Sami Aslam to miss National T20 Cup 2nd XI 2020
Sami Aslam to miss National T20 Cup 2nd XI 2020
Watch: Imad Wasim's all-round performance for Nottinghamshire in T20 Blast
Watch: Imad Wasim’s all-round performance for Nottinghamshire in T20 Blast
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.