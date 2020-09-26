PCB lifts Faisal Iqbal’s suspension from National T20 Cup

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced that it has allowed Balochistan First XI head coach Faisal Iqbal to rejoin the side for the National T20 Cup after his issue with the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) was resolved.

The PCB, in an earlier press release, had announced that the former batsman would remain suspended from the tournament till he resolves the matter with his parent organisation.

Wasim Haider was named the stand-in coach for the Balochistan side for the 20-over competition.

The cricket board, in a statement on Friday, announced that the 38-year-old has been cleared to join the team after getting a No Objection Certificate (NOC) by the national airliner.

He is under isolation in Muridke and will join the team in Multan.

Balochistan will begin their National T20 Cup First XI campaign when they play Sindh on October 1.