PCB extends deadline for refund of coronavirus-affected PSL match tickets

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has extended the date for cricket fans who were unable to get their tickets for the coronavirus-affected Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 matches refunded.

The PCB had earlier announced that the tickets for the fixtures that were played behind closed doors and the ones that have been rescheduled would be refunded from July 13 to August 29.

A statement on the PSL’s website on Friday said the tickets can now be refunded till September 25 at selected TCS Express Centres.

“The current refund process will run till September 25, during which tickets can be refunded from the designated TCS Express Centres in Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Hyderabad, Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Multan, Peshawar, Quetta, Rawalpindi and Sukkur,” the statement read.

The cricket board has instructed ticket holders to show their original CNICs and follow coronavirus safety protocols at the time of refund.