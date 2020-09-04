PCB announces dates of domestic tournaments for 2020-21 season

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the dates of the domestic tournaments that will be played in the 2020-21 season.

The first XI matches of the National T20 Cup, Pakistan Cup, and National Under-19 one-day tournament will be contested on a double-league basis unlike the previous editions.

“In a major shift from previous years and taking into account the upcoming three white-ball global events, the PCB has decided to hold First XI matches of the National T20 Cup and Pakistan Cup One-Day Tournament, and National U19 One-Day Tournament on a double-league basis,” the PCB stated in its press release.

It was added that the changes in the format will guarantee at least 10 league matches for each side in the three white-ball competitions before the top four sides in the senior events advance to the semi-final stage that will be followed by the final. The top two sides in the juniors’ event progressing to the final.”

The cricket board further stated that it will stage the entirety of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy games in Karachi due to the safety of its players and staff during the coronavirus pandemic. The PCB went on to mention that the decision will help lessen the risk of bad weather conditions and other factors affecting the matches at that time of year.

The squads for the six association sides for the domestic season were earlier announced by the coaches of the teams.