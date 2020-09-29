PCB confirms dates for New Zealand tour

The schedule for Pakistan’s tour of New Zealand has been confirmed on Tuesday.

According to a press release by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the Green Caps will play three T20Is and two Test matches against the Blackcaps.

The T20I series begins on December 18 in Auckland whereas Hamilton and Napier will host the remaining games on December 20 and 22 respectively.

The first Test will be played at Mount Maunganui from December 26 whereas the second Test will be contested in Christchurch on January 3.

The PCB stated that the team will depart on November 23 from Lahore and will undergo a 14-day quarantine period in Lincoln as per government regulations.

“During this period, they will be restricted to the bio-secure bubble and will not be allowed to take part in any cricket-related activity. The bio-secure bubble will expire following the 14-day quarantine period,” the release read.