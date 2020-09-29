Tuesday, September 29, 2020  | 10 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

PCB confirms dates for New Zealand tour

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 53 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 53 mins ago
PCB confirms dates for New Zealand tour

Photo: AFP

The schedule for Pakistan’s tour of New Zealand has been confirmed on Tuesday.

According to a press release by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the Green Caps will play three T20Is and two Test matches against the Blackcaps.

The T20I series begins on December 18 in Auckland whereas Hamilton and Napier will host the remaining games on December 20 and 22 respectively.

Related: New Zealand gets clearance to host Pakistan

The first Test will be played at Mount Maunganui from December 26 whereas the second Test will be contested in Christchurch on January 3.

The PCB stated that the team will depart on November 23 from Lahore and will undergo a 14-day quarantine period in Lincoln as per government regulations.

“During this period, they will be restricted to the bio-secure bubble and will not be allowed to take part in any cricket-related activity. The bio-secure bubble will expire following the 14-day quarantine period,” the release read.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket new zealand Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
New Zealand, Pakistan, Pakistan vs New Zealand, New Zealand vs Pakistan 2020, Pakistan tour of New Zealand, Pakistan tour of New Zealand, New Zealand vs Pakistan T20I series, New Zealand vs Pakistan T20I series 2020, New Zealand vs Pakistan Test series, New Zealand vs Pakistan Test series 2020,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Australian cricket legend Dean Jones passes away in Mumbai
Australian cricket legend Dean Jones passes away in Mumbai
For 2021 T20 World Cup, Sharjeel eyes Pakistan team return
For 2021 T20 World Cup, Sharjeel eyes Pakistan team return
Pakistan cricketers pay homage to Australian legend Dean Jones
Pakistan cricketers pay homage to Australian legend Dean Jones
PCB suspends Faisal Iqbal for National T20 Cup
PCB suspends Faisal Iqbal for National T20 Cup
PCB awards top-tier domestic contract to Fawad Alam, Fahim Ashraf
PCB awards top-tier domestic contract to Fawad Alam, Fahim Ashraf
Wasim reveals disappointment over contracted players’ meeting with PM Khan
Wasim reveals disappointment over contracted players’ meeting with PM Khan
South Africa to tour Pakistan in January: PCB CEO
South Africa to tour Pakistan in January: PCB CEO
New Zealand gets clearance to host Pakistan, West Indies matches
New Zealand gets clearance to host Pakistan, West Indies matches
Red-hot Shaheen Shah Afridi eyes success in National T20 Cup
Red-hot Shaheen Shah Afridi eyes success in National T20 Cup
Victoria Azarenka kicks off French Open 2020 in style
Victoria Azarenka kicks off French Open 2020 in style
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.