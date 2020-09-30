PCB awards UAE-based Tower Sports home season production rights

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has awarded the production rights of the domestic season 2020-21 and the upcoming Zimbabwe series to a consortium led by UAE-based Tower Sports and Indian production company SportzWorkz.

As per ESPNCricinfo, the move from the PCB was taken after the withdrawal of the state broadcaster—Pakistan Television (PTV)—from the bidding process.

The report stated that the winning bid was worth PKR 359 million, 90 million more than the bid of PTV which was in the region of PKR 270 million.

The national broadcaster, along with a Dubai-based production firm IPG, was keen on production for the cricket events.

The report further stated a quoted from a PTV official who claimed that “There was acute paucity of the time needed to complete the procedural requirements which wasn’t really possible leading to their withdrawal.”

Quality assurance

However, a source close to the matter confirmed Samaa Sports that PTV withdrew their bid after they were asked to provide assurances about the quality of the production based on their previous record.

PCB and PTV have recently signed a $200 million-worth of contract for the broadcasting rights of cricket in Pakistan for the next three years.